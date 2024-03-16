BISER vigilance team catches 2 students on charges of impersonation

RAWALPINDI - The two students involved in im­personation in the SSC part-I an­nual examination were arrested by the Pirwadhai police here on Friday. Police also registered a case against the two students on charges of im­personation and using unfair means in examination. Later, both the students were produced in court which where they were identified as Faisal, son of Muhammad Irshad, (Roll Number 126505) and Jab­bar Hussain, son of Fazal Hussain, (Roll Number 126598), informed Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi spokesman. He said that the BISER vigilance team came to inspect the examination centre established at the Government High School, Khayaban e Sir Syed Sector III and to verify the candidature of the stu­dents appearing in the examination. During inspection, the team asked a candidate to produce his exam ad­mit card for verification. Although the candidate showed the card, he acted suspiciously which made the team doubtful about him.

They sent for the copy of the ad­mit card from the school record and compared it with the candidate’s card which was found forged as he had pasted his photograph in place of the actual candidate. Moreover, the card provided by the candidate had also many minor differences from the original card, he said. Both students were caught and handed over to police which had registered case against them, he added. BISER Controller Examinations Prof Sajid Mehmood Farooqi along with Chair­man BISER Muhammad Adnan Khan team inspected various examination centers in city. Chairman said that the vigilance teams and invigilators are discharging their duties with commitment and dedication.