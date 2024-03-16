CDWP approves two development projects worth Rs7.87 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party Friday ap­proved two development projects with a cost of Rs7.87 billion, including construc­tion of 220kV Transmission Line with 2nd circuit string­ing of 132kV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar.

The Central Development Working Party meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commis­sion Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Additional Secretary Planning, Members Plan­ning Commission MoPD&SI, senior officials from Federal Ministries/Divisions partici­pated in the meeting. Repre­sentatives of Provincial P&D Departments and Special Ar­eas also attended the meet­ing through video clink. The CDWP considered projects related to energy, physical planning & housing sectors.. A project related to energy sector namely “Construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Cir­cuit Stringing of 132kV Trans­mission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised” worth Rs4540.010 million was approved by the forum. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. Main objective of the power sector is to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consum­ers of all categories and to improve the commercial vi­ability of the power sector as a whole. QESCO vision is to provide and maintain fault free high voltage system with minimum possible losses and expenditure. The proposed project involves the construc­tion of the grid dtations. The proposed scope of associated work is 132kV (AIS) grid sta­tion Jiwani; 1 x 132 kV Line Bay facing Jiwani – Gwadar Circuit. 132kV (AIS) grid sta­tion Gwadar (old) 1 x 132 kV Line Bay facing Gwadar (old) – Jiwani Circuit. Trans­mission Line: 1. 220/132kV Transmission Line from GABD to Jiwani (zero Point) (30 KM) (NTDC Portion); construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of existing 132 kV SDT Jiwani – Gwadar (old) Transmission Line (94KM) (QESCO Portion).

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing sector pre­sented namely “Gravity Based Safe Drinking Water Supply System in Havelian Abbot­tabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs3336.20 million was approved by the CDWP after detailed discussion. The spon­soring agency of the project is government of KP. The financ­ing mode of the project is KP share of PKR 1296.20 million where the KOICA share grant in Aid $12.00 million. The scope of the project includes: i.e Land acquisition, con­struction of approach roads, utilities such as water supply, electricity etc, design of water supply system, construction of water supply system, provi­sion of equipment for opera­tion of water treatment plant, capacity building for the per­sonnel of water supply system, strengthening of research and policy making capacity on wa­ter supply system.