CDWP approves two development projects worth Rs7.87 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party Friday approved two development projects with a cost of Rs7.87 billion, including construction of 220kV Transmission Line with 2nd circuit stringing of 132kV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar.
The Central Development Working Party meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Additional Secretary Planning, Members Planning Commission MoPD&SI, senior officials from Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting. Representatives of Provincial P&D Departments and Special Areas also attended the meeting through video clink. The CDWP considered projects related to energy, physical planning & housing sectors.. A project related to energy sector namely “Construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised” worth Rs4540.010 million was approved by the forum. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. Main objective of the power sector is to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of all categories and to improve the commercial viability of the power sector as a whole. QESCO vision is to provide and maintain fault free high voltage system with minimum possible losses and expenditure. The proposed project involves the construction of the grid dtations. The proposed scope of associated work is 132kV (AIS) grid station Jiwani; 1 x 132 kV Line Bay facing Jiwani – Gwadar Circuit. 132kV (AIS) grid station Gwadar (old) 1 x 132 kV Line Bay facing Gwadar (old) – Jiwani Circuit. Transmission Line: 1. 220/132kV Transmission Line from GABD to Jiwani (zero Point) (30 KM) (NTDC Portion); construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of existing 132 kV SDT Jiwani – Gwadar (old) Transmission Line (94KM) (QESCO Portion).
A project related to Physical Planning & Housing sector presented namely “Gravity Based Safe Drinking Water Supply System in Havelian Abbottabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs3336.20 million was approved by the CDWP after detailed discussion. The sponsoring agency of the project is government of KP. The financing mode of the project is KP share of PKR 1296.20 million where the KOICA share grant in Aid $12.00 million. The scope of the project includes: i.e Land acquisition, construction of approach roads, utilities such as water supply, electricity etc, design of water supply system, construction of water supply system, provision of equipment for operation of water treatment plant, capacity building for the personnel of water supply system, strengthening of research and policy making capacity on water supply system.