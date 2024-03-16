Chairman BoD KP Economic Zones visits Mohmand

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education (IC&TE) Department, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Javed Iqbal, Chief Zone Management (CZM), and Chief Project Planning and Development (CPP&D), visited Mohmand Economic Zone recently.
During the visit, they inspected the ongoing infrastructure development projects and toured the operational industrial units within the zone. Secretary Industries emphasized the significance of tree plantation in the Industrial Zone.
To kickstart this initiative, he inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive in the Zone and personally planted a sapling in the zone office. It is worth mentioning that KP-EZDMC aims to plant at least 14500 saplings across all economic zones in the province, including Peshawar, Jalozai, Hattar, Mohmand, Bannu, Ghazi, and Gadoon Economic Zones.