Chairman BoD KP Economic Zones visits Mohmand

PESHAWAR - Chairman of the Board of Direc­tors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZD­MC) and Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Educa­tion (IC&TE) Department, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with the Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO), Javed Iqbal, Chief Zone Management (CZM), and Chief Project Planning and Development (CPP&D), visited Mohmand Economic Zone recently.

During the visit, they inspected the ongoing infrastructure devel­opment projects and toured the operational industrial units within the zone. Secretary Industries em­phasized the significance of tree plantation in the Industrial Zone.

To kickstart this initiative, he in­augurated the spring tree planta­tion drive in the Zone and person­ally planted a sapling in the zone office. It is worth mentioning that KP-EZDMC aims to plant at least 14500 saplings across all econom­ic zones in the province, includ­ing Peshawar, Jalozai, Hattar, Mo­hmand, Bannu, Ghazi, and Gadoon Economic Zones.