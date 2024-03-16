Citizen kills robber on Karachi road

KARACHI - One robber was killed and another injured and held with arms after firing of a citizen during a robbery. According to details, two robbers attempted to loot a citizen in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi. The citizen opened fire at robbers killing one of them on the spot and leaving other critically injured. The injured robber was held besides recovery of weap­ons and cell phone from his possession.

POLICE FOIL BETEL NUT SMUGGLING ATTEMPT

In a successful operation by the Ittehad Town po­lice station of District Keamari Police on Friday, an attempt to transport betel nuts was foiled. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao said that more than 33 sacks of betel nuts were intercepted by the authorities. The interception took place near bus stop No. 20 in Ittehad Town, where a loaded pickup truck was seized. Upon in­spection, it was revealed that the truck contained 100 sacks of betel nuts weighing a total of 1330 kilograms, along with 400 packets of gutka/mawa.