I am writing today to highlight a pressing concern that has inflict­ed significant hardships on people worldwide: climate change. This is­sue is of paramount importance as it affects human infrastructure and living organisms such as trees and animals. Climate change is primar­ily caused by extreme pollution, particularly through the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation. These activities contribute to the proliferation of various diseases. Unfortunately, authorities have not adequately addressed this matter. Therefore, I urgently implore the government to take serious action to address climate change.

REHAN AHMED,

Karachi.