Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM advisor vows to enhance support for shelters

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Ushar and Zakat, Social Welfare, and Women Em­powerment, Mashal Yousafzai, visited Swabi district. She joined travellers for iftar at the shel­ter located in Bacha Khan Medi­cal Complex Swabi. Deputy Com­missioner Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commission­er Swabi Gohar Ali, District Direc­tor Social Welfare Zafar Khan, and other officials were present.

Mashal Yousafzai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging the trust placed in Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf by the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710553122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024