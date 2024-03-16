CM advisor vows to enhance support for shelters

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Ushar and Zakat, Social Welfare, and Women Empowerment, Mashal Yousafzai, visited Swabi district. She joined travellers for iftar at the shelter located in Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi. Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, District Director Social Welfare Zafar Khan, and other officials were present.
Mashal Yousafzai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging the trust placed in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.