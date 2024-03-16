CM advisor vows to enhance support for shelters

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Ushar and Zakat, Social Welfare, and Women Em­powerment, Mashal Yousafzai, visited Swabi district. She joined travellers for iftar at the shel­ter located in Bacha Khan Medi­cal Complex Swabi. Deputy Com­missioner Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commission­er Swabi Gohar Ali, District Direc­tor Social Welfare Zafar Khan, and other officials were present.

Mashal Yousafzai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging the trust placed in Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf by the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.