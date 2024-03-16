CM Maryam approves online property transfer service for Overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Fri­day approved online property transfer service for Overseas Pakistanis. This service includes per­sonalization, mutation, e-filing and registration.

While chairing a meeting on reforms in the Board of Revenue (BoR) and matters related to Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), the chief minister directed to take immediate steps to pro­vide reliable online services to Overseas Paki­stanis living in the US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Gulf and other countries. Madam Chief Minister also directed to ensure adherence to timelines in the provision of these services, especially in the transfer of property. Moreover, she directed the authorities concerned to build parks and open air small gyms on government land. She also sought record of government land leases in Punjab.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about land fa­cilitation centers to provide people one stop so­lution for all land related issues. These centers will start operation in 11 Divisional Headquarters by June 30. Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to expand the network of these land centers to all districts of the province.

It was also briefed that the online land record project will be launched in ten districts, where a record of 5798 lands will be made available online till December, besides the land records of fifty co­operative housing societies. People will be able to access data of societies through digital transfer un­der PLRA. It was further briefed in the meeting that efforts are on to retrieve 2000 acres of government land from different housing societies. Moreover, 811044 hectares of government land will be used for corporate farming.