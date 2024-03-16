Saturday, March 16, 2024
CM Maryam lends her helicopter to rescue patients

LAHORE: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs a meeting on Urban Unit.

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
LAHORE  -   In a selfless gesture reflecting a commit­ment to public service, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday ordered the use of her official helicopter for emergency shifting of patients to hospitals. 

“Our people lose their lives for not reaching hospitals in time in case of an accident especially in the remote areas,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting on the launch of the Air Ambulance Project in Punjab. Madam Chief Minister recalled that it was heartbreaking to see a heart attack patient helpless in Sargodha Hospital. “It is essential to get the ac­cident victims to the hospitals in time”, she stressed. The chief minister said air ambulance service will be started in Punjab very soon besides the Rescue 1122 service on the highways. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurang­zeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Minister for Primary and Second­ary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Fi­nance, Dr. Adnan, Secretary Emergency Department and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

