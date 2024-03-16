CM Murad says Sindh will not accept Irsa under Centre

KARACHI - A day after the provincial cabinet expressed reserva­tion over the appointment of the chairman of the In­dus River System Author­ity (Irsa), Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah de­clared that Sindh would not accept if the authority was brought under the fed­eral control.

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Sindh Assembly after casting his vote in the Senate by-elec­tion, he said that Irsa had come into being through the 1991 Water Accord and the purpose was to create an autonomous authority so that the federal govern­ment could not influence its decisions. He said that Irsa was a five-member body in which each prov­ince had one member with one representative from the federal government and the chairmanship ro­tated amongst the five members.

CM Shah said that during the caretaker government, an amendment was intro­duced in the Irsa Act under which a sixth member was inducted. He added that the amendment should have been presented in the National Assembly and the Senate. He recalled that water distribution was earlier done by the Water and Power Development Authority and after that Irsa was created to take water distribution out of Wapda and federal govern­ment’s control.

He said that Sindh had objection to the Water Ac­cord of 1991, but instead of improving it, it had been made worse. The CM said that at one time, it was also decided that the repre­sentative of the federation should be from Sindh and Balochistan, the two prov­ince which were at the tail end of the Indus.

STEPS TO IMPROVE SE­CURITY IN PROVINCE

CM Shah said that the provincial government was taking necessary measures to improve the security situation in the province by curbing street crime in the metropolis and kidnapping for ransom in the riverine area. He said that he had given the maintenance of law and order as one of the top priorities of the provin­cial government. To a ques­tion, he claimed that law and order had improved in the province after the elect­ed government took over. Referring to the relations of provinces with the Cen­tre, he said that he believed that a chief minister should establish a friendly and cooperative working rela­tionship with the federal government, regardless of the political party in pow­er, which was important for addressing the issues faced by the people of the province. “This is what Mr Ali Amin Gandapur must follow for the interest of the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa,” he advised.