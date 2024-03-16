CM seeks plan for investment in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a plan for the promotion of investment in Punjab.CM has ordered to identify the industrial sectors after ascertaining the market needs along with undertaking sector-wise mapping to provide safe investment opportunities to the investors. The CM while chairing a special meeting regarding the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade directed to compile a data of the industries and of the future industries as well. Maryam Nawaz underscored that the investors would be provided every sort of facilitation and ease adding that the era of political instability has ended and the government is fully determined to undertake its proactive role for the promotion of investment. The chief minister was also given a briefing about the project during the meeting. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries, CEO PBIT and other concerned officials attended the meeting.