CM seeks plan for investment in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a plan for the promotion of investment in Pun­jab.CM has ordered to identify the industrial sectors after ascertain­ing the market needs along with undertaking sector-wise map­ping to provide safe investment opportunities to the investors. The CM while chairing a special meeting regarding the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade directed to compile a data of the industries and of the future in­dustries as well. Maryam Nawaz underscored that the investors would be provided every sort of facilitation and ease adding that the era of political instability has ended and the government is fully determined to undertake its proactive role for the promotion of investment. The chief minister was also given a briefing about the project during the meeting. Senior Provincial Minister Mary­am Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Min­ister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Fi­nance, Secretary Industries, CEO PBIT and other concerned offi­cials attended the meeting.