Saturday, March 16, 2024
Commander Bahrain National Guard visits Naval HQ

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD   -  Commander Bahrain National Guard General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa visited the Naval Headquarters here on Fri­day and lauded Pakistan Navy’s ef­forts in regional maritime security.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting with Commander Bahrain National Guard, the Naval Chief discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral naval cooperation. The dignitary appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy regarding maritime security in the region. The visit of Gener­al Muhammad Bin Isa will further promote the bilateral relations be­tween the two countries, especial­ly the naval forces, said the ISPR.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710553122.jpg

