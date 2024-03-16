Saturday, March 16, 2024
Confucius Institute hosts event on China culture

March 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Confucius Institute at the Univer­sity of Agriculture, Faisalabad (CIUAF), has hosted a vibrant and engaging cul­tural event, Qissah - The Storyteller’s Bazaar 2024.

This unique festival brings together 150 students, faculty, and cultural en­thusiasts from 8 universities across the country to celebrate and share stories from diverse cultures, with a special fo­cus on Chinese traditions, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The participants expressed their pro­found understanding of the Chinese culture around the theme of “China­town” through operas, dances, panto­mime performances, traditional dress shows, and Tai Chi demonstrations.

These performances not only high­lighted China’s rich cultural heritage, but also fostered a deeper appreciation of it among Pakistani audiences.

Dr Shoukat Ali, Senior Tutor/Head of Co-curricular at UAF, delivered a wel­coming speech, emphasizing the im­portance of cultural exchange and mu­tual understanding between China and Pakistan. 

Zhou Changming, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, also addressed the audience, praising the participants for their dedication and enthusiasm in promoting cross-cultural exchanges.

The highlight of the festival was the storytelling sessions, where partici­pants shared folk tales, legends and historical narratives. 

These stories, told through lively narratives and engaging performanc­es, ranged from traditional folktales to modern interpretations of cultural themes, were told with passion and en­thusiasm, reflecting the diverse cultur­al influences present in both Pakistan and China.

The judges of the event were re­nowned Pakistani television writer Misbah Nosheen and actor Mehroz Gul. 

Their expertise and insight into the arts ensured a fair and objective evalua­tion of the performances. Judges praised the participants for their creativity and ability to bring these stories to life.

They also stressed the importance of cross-cultural exchanges, noting that such events promote understanding and respect among different cultures and encouraged more similar events in the future.

The eagerly awaited awards ceremo­ny of the prestigious event took place at the venue, recognising excellence in various categories including Best Di­rector, Best Actor and Actress, Best Play, Best Dancer, Best Screenplay and Best Stage Design. 

A total of 13 winners were an­nounced, with 8 laureates hailing from the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, 2 from PMAS Arid Agriculture Universi­ty Rawalpindi, and 3 from the National Textile University (NTU).

