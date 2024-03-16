Confucius Institute hosts event on China culture

ISLAMABAD - The Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (CIUAF), has hosted a vibrant and engaging cultural event, Qissah - The Storyteller’s Bazaar 2024.
This unique festival brings together 150 students, faculty, and cultural enthusiasts from 8 universities across the country to celebrate and share stories from diverse cultures, with a special focus on Chinese traditions, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.
The participants expressed their profound understanding of the Chinese culture around the theme of “Chinatown” through operas, dances, pantomime performances, traditional dress shows, and Tai Chi demonstrations.
These performances not only highlighted China’s rich cultural heritage, but also fostered a deeper appreciation of it among Pakistani audiences.
Dr Shoukat Ali, Senior Tutor/Head of Co-curricular at UAF, delivered a welcoming speech, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Pakistan.
Zhou Changming, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, also addressed the audience, praising the participants for their dedication and enthusiasm in promoting cross-cultural exchanges.
The highlight of the festival was the storytelling sessions, where participants shared folk tales, legends and historical narratives.
These stories, told through lively narratives and engaging performances, ranged from traditional folktales to modern interpretations of cultural themes, were told with passion and enthusiasm, reflecting the diverse cultural influences present in both Pakistan and China.
The judges of the event were renowned Pakistani television writer Misbah Nosheen and actor Mehroz Gul.
Their expertise and insight into the arts ensured a fair and objective evaluation of the performances. Judges praised the participants for their creativity and ability to bring these stories to life.
They also stressed the importance of cross-cultural exchanges, noting that such events promote understanding and respect among different cultures and encouraged more similar events in the future.
The eagerly awaited awards ceremony of the prestigious event took place at the venue, recognising excellence in various categories including Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Play, Best Dancer, Best Screenplay and Best Stage Design.
A total of 13 winners were announced, with 8 laureates hailing from the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, 2 from PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, and 3 from the National Textile University (NTU).