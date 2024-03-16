Councillors observe black day in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR - Local councillors in Landi Kotal observed March 15 as a “Black Day” to protest the delay in the devolution of power and the unavailability of funds to elected representatives.
Two years ago on March 15, councillors took their oath after being elected in the Local Bodies election. Led by Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, scores of Village and Neighborhood chairmen staged a protest at the Tehsil Municipal Authority office, carrying black flags and placards with slogans in their favour.
Haji Shah Khalid highlighted the injustice faced by councillors, emphasizing that despite taking their oaths two years ago, power and funds had not been released to them.