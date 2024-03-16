Councillors observe black day in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR - Local councillors in Landi Ko­tal observed March 15 as a “Black Day” to protest the delay in the devolution of power and the un­availability of funds to elected rep­resentatives.

Two years ago on March 15, councillors took their oath after being elected in the Local Bodies election. Led by Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, scores of Vil­lage and Neighborhood chairmen staged a protest at the Tehsil Mu­nicipal Authority office, carrying black flags and placards with slo­gans in their favour.

Haji Shah Khalid highlighted the injustice faced by councillors, em­phasizing that despite taking their oaths two years ago, power and funds had not been released to them.