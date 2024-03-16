Court accepts Asad Toor's bail plea, orders his release

Islamabad’s special judge central has accepted journalist and YouTuber Asad Toor’s bail plea and ordered his release.

Special judge central Hamayun Dilawar heard Asad Toor’s post-arrest bail plea in a case of alleged involvement in malicious campaign against the state institutions.

Asad Toor’s counsel, investigation officers, along with case records, appeared before the court. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Procecutor Ishtiaq Hussain Shah was present in court.

The FIA prosecutor informed the judge that there was no reservation on the bail plea acceptance.

Asad Toor’s counsel submitted the Supreme Court’s observations in court during the hearing.

The court inquired about the authenticity of the observations from the investigation officer and the FIA prosecutor who affirmed that these observations were valid and correct.

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court ordered the release of Asad Toor against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.