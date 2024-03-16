Saturday, March 16, 2024
Court orders to release journalist Asad Toor

Web Desk
11:26 AM | March 16, 2024
 Special judge central Islamabad on Saturday ordered to release YouTuber and journalist Asad Toor.

As per details, the special judge central judge Humayon Dilawar also approved the bail plea and directed Toor to submit surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) special prosecutor told the court that he has no objection on the approval of the bail plea.

 Last week, a judicial magistrate sent YouTuber and journalist Asad Toor to jail on judicial remand in the case of allegations against institutions and civil servants.

As per details, additional district session judge Tahir Abbas Sipra rejected Asad Toor’s plea seeking discharge from the cases.

The judicial magistrate court also rejected the plea seeking an extension of the YouTuber’s physical remand.

On February 27, Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Muhammad Shabbir had sent the vlogger on a five-day physical remand and directed the agency to produce the accused again on March 3, 2024.

According to the FIR against Toor, the vlogger allegedly ran a malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms X and YouTube.

It added that he had fueled anti-state activities through social media and he has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

