Saturday, March 16, 2024
DIG directs SSPs to ensure proper security duringHoli festival

APP
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Dep­uty Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSPs in as many districts in the Range to ensure security arrange­ments for the upcoming Holi festival of Hindu com­munity. In a statement is­sued here on Friday the DIG’s spokesman said the 3-day festival was starting from March 24 for which stringent arrangements were being worked out. According to him, police would be deployed at the temples, residential colo­nies and educational insti­tutions where the festival would be celebrated. He told that the DIG had di­rected the SSPs to set up control rooms in their re­spective districts to moni­tor the security.

