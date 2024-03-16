Economy improving, confidence of investors rising: Mian Zahid

KARACHI - Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Fo­rum and All Karachi Industrial Alli­ance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the economic conditions are improving and confidence of investors is rising. Talking to business community on Friday, he said that the improved sit­uation infuses confidence in the local and foreign investors, while the cen­tral bank was also considering some reduction in the interest rate. Mian Zahid Hussain said the business community wants the Central Bank to slash interest rates by at least four percent. During the current year, the overall economic conditions were better than last year, he added. How­ever, it was the new government’s responsibility to improve further the conditions, and they will continue to receive the unconditional support of the business community. The busi­ness leader said there was yet to be an immediate solution to Pakistan’s economic problems. A long battle will have to be fought for this, which will be a test of the new government and the finance minister, and success will be the only option