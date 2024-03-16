Education: an Economic Catalyst

Laozi, the renowned ancient Chinese philosopher, and writer aptly captured the correlation between education and economic prosperity with his timeless words: “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime.” This maxim not only highlights the profound impact of education on an individual’s economic well-being but also bears significant relevance at the national level.
Investment in education is widely recognised as a catalyst for economic development. It can contribute to economic growth in various ways. One notable avenue is through the cultivation of a highly educated and skilled workforce. A skilled workforce exhibits enhanced mobility, adaptability, and skill acquisition, along with proficiency in utilising diverse technologies and sophisticated equipment. All these attributes enhance the productivity of educated workers in comparison to their less educated counterparts. This educated labour force, in turn, attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which in turn leads to economic growth.
Having recognized this intricate relationship between investing in education and economic growth, many countries, notably from the developing world, have dedicated substantial resources to their educational sectors. Take Singapore, for instance. The nation has allocated approximately 13.3 percent of its GDP to education, with a strong emphasis on disciplines such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), which are pivotal for emerging industries. Similarly, Vietnam is investing a significant 15.4 percent of its total government expenditures on education. Additionally, China is channelling 10 percent of its total GDP into their educational sector. These significant investments in the educational sector have yielded tangible benefits for the respective countries in terms of economic growth. For example, Singapore has experienced a remarkable transformation from a nation with a modest per capita GDP of $500 at the time of its independence in 1965 to one of the world’s wealthiest countries with per capita GDP exceeding $82,000. It is noteworthy that Singapore achieved this remarkable feat with the transformative power of investing in education, especially considering its status as a country with extremely limited to no natural resources.
Similarly, Vietnam’s economy emerged as the fastest-growing in Asia last year, achieving an impressive 8 percent annual growth rate. This remarkable economic expansion is largely credited to the substantial inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country, facilitated by its skilled and educated workforce, which, in turn, can be attributed to Vietnam’s investment in education. Notably, prominent industry players such as Dell, Google, Microsoft, and Apple have recently relocated segments of their supply chains to Vietnam in recent years.
Furthermore, who does not know about the spectacular rise of the Chinese economy. China has already surpassed the US to become the largest global economy in terms of purchasing power parity. Moreover, China ranks as the second-highest recipient of FDI in the world, with an inflow of $241 billion. This significant FDI influx is often credited to China’s abundant pool of skilled and educated labour, which currently stands at 200 million skilled workers. The purpose of reiterating these examples is to establish a link between investing in education and the economic development of a country. These examples serve as case studies for struggling economies such as Pakistan to learn from and emulate. Pakistan’s economy is currently heavily dependent on foreign assistance. This dependency is evident from the most recent bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the 23rd, since 1958. Moreover, in the fiscal year 2023 Pakistan managed to draw a meagre $522 million in FDI which can be attributed to an insufficiently skilled and less educated workforce within the country.
Pakistan could reverse this trend by increasing its expenditure on the educational sector, which currently stands at a mere 2 percent of its total GDP. It is one of the lowest shares globally especially considering the dire state of the country’s educational sector. Additionally, it is worth noting that there are countries with smaller economies than Pakistan’s that allocate a higher percentage of their GDP to education. For example, Nepal invests almost 4 percent of its total GDP on education, with a total GDP of approximately $40 billion. In this scenario, it is reasonable to suggest that Pakistan, with a much larger GDP exceeding $370 billion, could also increase its allocation to 4 percent at least. Pakistan has the potential to significantly enhance its investment in education up to 4 percent by harnessing additional domestic resources, primarily through strengthening its tax base. The country is presently encountering challenges in tax collection, with only 4.2 million individuals filing personal income tax in Pakistan, which constitutes only 1.68% of the total population. Due to this reason, the tax-to-GDP ratio has remained below 10 percent for the past decade. However, there are opportunities for improvement. As per the Education for All Global Monitoring Report, Pakistan has a promising opportunity to ensure universal access to education for every child and adolescent in the country by increasing its tax revenue to 14 percent of GDP and allocating one-fifth of this revenue to education.
Therefore, it can be inferred that quality education is indispensable for economic growth and development. Any nation with a deficient educational system cannot hope to achieve substantial economic progress. Thus, it is imperative for the new government in Pakistan to prioritize education as a fundamental pillar of its economic recovery agenda and allocate significant investments to the educational sector.
Azhar Zeeshan
The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. He can be reached at info@casslhr.com