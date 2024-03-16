Education: an Economic Catalyst

Laozi, the renowned ancient Chinese philosopher, and writer aptly captured the correlation between education and economic prosperity with his timeless words: “Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime.” This maxim not only high­lights the profound im­pact of education on an in­dividual’s economic well-being but also bears significant relevance at the national level.

Investment in education is wide­ly recognised as a catalyst for eco­nomic development. It can con­tribute to economic growth in various ways. One notable avenue is through the cultivation of a high­ly educated and skilled workforce. A skilled workforce exhibits en­hanced mobility, adaptability, and skill acquisition, along with pro­ficiency in utilising diverse tech­nologies and sophisticated equip­ment. All these attributes enhance the productivity of educated work­ers in comparison to their less edu­cated counterparts. This educated labour force, in turn, attracts For­eign Direct Investment (FDI) which in turn leads to economic growth.

Having recognized this intricate relationship between investing in education and economic growth, many countries, notably from the developing world, have dedicat­ed substantial resources to their educational sectors. Take Singa­pore, for instance. The nation has allocated approximately 13.3 per­cent of its GDP to education, with a strong emphasis on disciplines such as science, technology, engi­neering, and mathematics (STEM), which are pivotal for emerging in­dustries. Similarly, Vietnam is in­vesting a significant 15.4 percent of its total government expenditures on education. Additionally, China is channelling 10 percent of its to­tal GDP into their educational sec­tor. These significant investments in the educational sector have yielded tangible benefits for the re­spective countries in terms of eco­nomic growth. For example, Singa­pore has experienced a remarkable transformation from a nation with a modest per capita GDP of $500 at the time of its independence in 1965 to one of the world’s wealth­iest countries with per capita GDP exceeding $82,000. It is notewor­thy that Singapore achieved this remarkable feat with the transfor­mative power of investing in edu­cation, especially considering its status as a country with extreme­ly limited to no natural resources.

Similarly, Vietnam’s economy emerged as the fastest-growing in Asia last year, achieving an impres­sive 8 percent annual growth rate. This remarkable economic expan­sion is largely credited to the sub­stantial inflow of Foreign Direct In­vestment (FDI) into the country, facilitated by its skilled and educat­ed workforce, which, in turn, can be attributed to Vietnam’s investment in education. Notably, prominent in­dustry players such as Dell, Google, Microsoft, and Apple have recently relocated segments of their supply chains to Vietnam in recent years.

Furthermore, who does not know about the spectacular rise of the Chinese economy. China has already surpassed the US to become the largest global economy in terms of purchasing power parity. Moreover, China ranks as the second-highest recipient of FDI in the world, with an inflow of $241 billion. This sig­nificant FDI influx is often credited to China’s abundant pool of skilled and educated labour, which cur­rently stands at 200 million skilled workers. The purpose of reiterat­ing these examples is to establish a link between investing in education and the economic development of a country. These examples serve as case studies for struggling econo­mies such as Pakistan to learn from and emulate. Pakistan’s economy is currently heavily dependent on for­eign assistance. This dependency is evident from the most recent bail­out from the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF), the 23rd, since 1958. Moreover, in the fiscal year 2023 Pakistan managed to draw a meagre $522 million in FDI which can be attributed to an insufficient­ly skilled and less educated work­force within the country.

Pakistan could reverse this trend by increasing its expenditure on the educational sector, which cur­rently stands at a mere 2 percent of its total GDP. It is one of the lowest shares globally especially consider­ing the dire state of the country’s educational sector. Additionally, it is worth noting that there are coun­tries with smaller economies than Pakistan’s that allocate a higher percentage of their GDP to educa­tion. For example, Nepal invests al­most 4 percent of its total GDP on education, with a total GDP of ap­proximately $40 billion. In this sce­nario, it is reasonable to suggest that Pakistan, with a much larger GDP exceeding $370 billion, could also increase its allocation to 4 per­cent at least. Pakistan has the po­tential to significantly enhance its investment in education up to 4 percent by harnessing addition­al domestic resources, primarily through strengthening its tax base. The country is presently encoun­tering challenges in tax collection, with only 4.2 million individuals fil­ing personal income tax in Pakistan, which constitutes only 1.68% of the total population. Due to this reason, the tax-to-GDP ratio has remained below 10 percent for the past de­cade. However, there are opportu­nities for improvement. As per the Education for All Global Monitor­ing Report, Pakistan has a promis­ing opportunity to ensure universal access to education for every child and adolescent in the country by in­creasing its tax revenue to 14 per­cent of GDP and allocating one-fifth of this revenue to education.

Therefore, it can be inferred that quality education is indispensable for economic growth and develop­ment. Any nation with a deficient educational system cannot hope to achieve substantial economic prog­ress. Thus, it is imperative for the new government in Pakistan to pri­oritize education as a fundamen­tal pillar of its economic recovery agenda and allocate significant in­vestments to the educational sector.

Azhar Zeeshan

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. He can be reached at info@casslhr.com