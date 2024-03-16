Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Enhancing public transportation

March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express my con­cern and advocate for the im­provement of public transpor­tation in our community. As we strive for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future, it is imperative that we address the challenges faced by our cur­rent transit system.

In recent years, our city, Karachi, has witnessed significant growth, leading to increased traffic con­gestion and environmental im­pact. Our current public transpor­tation infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the demands of a growing population.

Investing in efficient and eco-friendly public transportation not only alleviates traffic woes but also contributes to a reduction in carbon emissions, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable city. Enhanced public transporta­tion options can encourage resi­dents to opt for more sustainable modes of commuting, reducing the reliance on private vehicles.

Top court to take up pleas against taxes in utility bills, sugar price next week

I urge our community leaders to prioritise and invest in modernis­ing our public transportation sys­tem. Initiatives such as improved connectivity, expanded routes, and the incorporation of environ­mentally friendly technologies can make public transportation more attractive and accessible to a wider audience.

By embracing these changes, we not only enhance the quality of life for our residents but also take a significant step towards creating a city that is both environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.

Let us work together towards a future where efficient public transportation is at the forefront of our urban development agenda.

FAWAD AHMED,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024