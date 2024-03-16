EU envoy calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday apprised the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka about the impor­tant reform priorities of the government.

The ambassador acknowledged the eco­nomic agenda of the government and as­sured the finance minister of EU’s contin­ued support to Pakistan. Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Ki­onka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division. Finance Minister Mr.Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the ambassador of the EU and appreciated the longstanding bilateral relations and devel­opment cooperation between EU and Paki­stan. He thanked the ambassador for EU’s ongoing support in flood-affected areas of Pakistan. Dr Riina Kionka congratulated the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue on his recent appointment to office and looked forward to collaborating with the new govt.