EU states back watered-down law on supply chain standards

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - EU member countries agreed Friday to a new law that would force companies to uphold environ­mental and human rights standards in their sup­ply chains, Belgium, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said.

The green light endorsing a duty for “due dili­gence” on those norms came only after compro­mises on the original text to win majority support.

The law’s scope was slashed by having it apply only to companies with 1,000 employees or more -- double the initial threshold -- and with revenues of at least 450 million euros ($413 million), ac­cording to a diplomatic source.

The World Wide Fund for Nature said that EU states had reduced the rules to “a shadow of their former self”. “Today, the EU countries agreed to massively dilute the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), removing roughly two-thirds of the companies from the law’s scope and weakening the law’s ability to combat climate change,” WWF said in a statement.