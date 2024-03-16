Excavation emergency

We, the residents of the River Gardens Housing Society, are writing to urgently bring to your attention a concerning issue related to the ongoing Expressway widening project from Gulberg to Kak Pul. While the expansion initiative is commendable, there is a critical matter that requires immediate intervention. The contractors responsible for the project are conducting deep excavations adjacent to this society, extracting clay and stones from various sites and transporting them elsewhere. This practice poses a significant threat to this society. The situation around River Gardens has reached an alarming state, testing the patience of the residents. If the digging process is not halted promptly and remedial measures are not implemented, the entire area is at risk of turning into a pool of dirty water during rainy days. This poses a severe threat to the lives and properties of this society.
Additionally, the expanded Expressway is also endangered as water ponds beneath the roadbed can pose serious risks. We urge the authorities to personally visit the mentioned site and take immediate action to stop this excavation process.
SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,
Islamabad.