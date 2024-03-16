Excavation emergency

We, the residents of the Riv­er Gardens Housing Soci­ety, are writing to urgently bring to your attention a concerning issue related to the ongoing Ex­pressway widening project from Gulberg to Kak Pul. While the ex­pansion initiative is commend­able, there is a critical matter that requires immediate intervention. The contractors responsible for the project are conducting deep excavations adjacent to this so­ciety, extracting clay and stones from various sites and transport­ing them elsewhere. This practice poses a significant threat to this society. The situation around Riv­er Gardens has reached an alarm­ing state, testing the patience of the residents. If the digging pro­cess is not halted promptly and remedial measures are not imple­mented, the entire area is at risk of turning into a pool of dirty wa­ter during rainy days. This pos­es a severe threat to the lives and properties of this society.

Additionally, the expanded Ex­pressway is also endangered as water ponds beneath the roadbed can pose serious risks. We urge the authorities to personally vis­it the mentioned site and take im­mediate action to stop this exca­vation process.

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.