Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Facilitate Turbat

March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I wish to highlight a concern­ing issue regarding Turbat, one of the largest cities in Balo­chistan, which lacks essential fa­cilities such as hospitals and fire brigades. Even if there are hospi­tals, the absence of doctors wors­ens the challenges faced by the residents. Jusak and Sarikan, the most populous areas, suffer from a severe lack of facilities, with no hospitals and schools struggling due to a shortage of teachers. Last year, when a car caught fire in the Jusak and Sarikan area, the absence of a fire brigade endan­gered the driver’s life. Numerous incidents like this occur due to the scarcity of facilities, putting many lives at risk. Therefore, I urge the authorities to take immediate ac­tion to provide necessary ame­nities to the citizens. Remember, any loss suffered by the people is ultimately a loss for everyone.

AYESHA BASHIR,

Turbat.

Top court to take up pleas against taxes in utility bills, sugar price next week

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024