Facilitate Turbat

I wish to highlight a concerning issue regarding Turbat, one of the largest cities in Balochistan, which lacks essential facilities such as hospitals and fire brigades. Even if there are hospitals, the absence of doctors worsens the challenges faced by the residents. Jusak and Sarikan, the most populous areas, suffer from a severe lack of facilities, with no hospitals and schools struggling due to a shortage of teachers. Last year, when a car caught fire in the Jusak and Sarikan area, the absence of a fire brigade endangered the driver’s life. Numerous incidents like this occur due to the scarcity of facilities, putting many lives at risk. Therefore, I urge the authorities to take immediate action to provide necessary amenities to the citizens. Remember, any loss suffered by the people is ultimately a loss for everyone.
AYESHA BASHIR,
Turbat.