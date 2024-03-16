Facilitate Turbat

I wish to highlight a concern­ing issue regarding Turbat, one of the largest cities in Balo­chistan, which lacks essential fa­cilities such as hospitals and fire brigades. Even if there are hospi­tals, the absence of doctors wors­ens the challenges faced by the residents. Jusak and Sarikan, the most populous areas, suffer from a severe lack of facilities, with no hospitals and schools struggling due to a shortage of teachers. Last year, when a car caught fire in the Jusak and Sarikan area, the absence of a fire brigade endan­gered the driver’s life. Numerous incidents like this occur due to the scarcity of facilities, putting many lives at risk. Therefore, I urge the authorities to take immediate ac­tion to provide necessary ame­nities to the citizens. Remember, any loss suffered by the people is ultimately a loss for everyone.

AYESHA BASHIR,

Turbat.