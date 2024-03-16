Saturday, March 16, 2024
First Ramazan Friday prayers held understrict security

Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
SARGODHA    -   The district po­lice have made foolproof security arrangements for the first Friday prayers of holy month of Ramazan, and no untoward inci­dent was reported across Sargodha city. A police spokesperson said that 3,000 policemen were deployed for providing security to 1,536 mosques in the district. A compre­hensive traffic plan was also in place for smooth traffic flow on all major thoroughfares. The secu­rity situation was moni­tored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Sargodha Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kam­ran himself monitored the security situation and ex­pressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Staff Reporter

