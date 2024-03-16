The new government has come up with a five-year plan for economic revival in the country. These words easily reso­nate in our political history of 76 years, where five-year and ten-year plans have been announced as a promise to deliver prog­ress. It is usually expected of a new government to come up with a plan or at least inform how it strategises to pull the country out of a puddle of problems. Now, more than ever, the country is in dire need of one such plan. Led by Shehbaz Sharif, it is good to see that the government has started working on these lines and a broader roadmap has been laid for ministries to further act upon.

Some of the broader aspects of this framework pertain to Paki­stan’s most exigent issues right now, for example, poverty allevia­tion, job creation, inflation control, boosting taxes, a few pertinent steps related to agriculture and farmers, privatisation of institu­tions gathering losses, and expanding the footprint of free Danish schools. Speaking of the last, every political party ensures to own a flagship project that can become a marker of performance when the said party rules. For PML-N, Danish schools are one such project.

Of privatisation, it remains to be seen how it will be carried out most amicably; least hurting the employees, accommodat­ing them, and saving them from being jobless and exposed to a tough economy. As for removing the middlemen in giving fertilis­er subsidies to farmers and running the tube wells on solar pow­er, it seems the agriculture sector will see a good phase if the plan delivers as such. However, taxes will be the real challenge. People anxiously await what fresh ideas the government has per the re­constitution and reforms in the tax-collecting model.

The creation of jobs, controlling inflation, reducing poverty, and improving the average living standard will undoubtedly be the ac­tual test. The roadmap for the next five years tells the government understands what needs to be put right. But this should be more than a mere announcement and paperwork. It should be more than merely looking busy. Each successive government has the fate of the country in its hands. So instead of enticing people with the charm of new beginnings, like the “first 100 days in office” of the PTI government, the people in power must deliver.