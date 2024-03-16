FO calls IAEA delegation visit to Pakistan fake news

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Friday rejected the news circulating on media regarding the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to Pakistan.
In response to media queries regarding this visit, she said any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news. She said no official from IAEA is currently visiting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA. She further said that Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023. She said there was no ongoing visit by any IAEA official to Pakistan, and there are no imminent plans for policy discussions with the IAEA in the near future. She clarified that the Director General of the IAEA had indeed visited Pakistan back in February 2023. During that visit, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss strengthening of the collaboration between Pakistan and the IAEA in the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.
This collaboration, particularly in the fields of agriculture and medicine, aims to benefit not only Pakistan but also its neighboring countries. Pakistan currently operates six nuclear power reactors across two sites, which collectively generate about 10% of the nation’s total electricity and nearly a quarter of its low-carbon electricity. During his 2023 visit, Grossi toured the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant, south of Islamabad, where he inaugurated a new spent fuel dry storage facility.