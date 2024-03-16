FO calls IAEA delegation visit to Pakistan fake news

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch Friday rejected the news circulating on media regard­ing the visit of International Atom­ic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding this visit, she said any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pa­kistan are fake news. She said no official from IAEA is currently vis­iting Pakistan, nor are any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA. She further said that Director General IAEA visited Pa­kistan in February 2023. She said there was no ongoing visit by any IAEA official to Pakistan, and there are no imminent plans for policy discussions with the IAEA in the near future. She clarified that the Director General of the IAEA had indeed visited Pakistan back in February 2023. During that vis­it, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss strengthening of the col­laboration between Pakistan and the IAEA in the peaceful applica­tions of nuclear science and tech­nology.

This collaboration, particular­ly in the fields of agriculture and medicine, aims to benefit not only Pakistan but also its neighboring countries. Pakistan currently op­erates six nuclear power reactors across two sites, which collective­ly generate about 10% of the na­tion’s total electricity and nearly a quarter of its low-carbon elec­tricity. During his 2023 visit, Gros­si toured the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant, south of Islamabad, where he inaugurated a new spent fuel dry storage facility.