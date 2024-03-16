Food authority destroys 50 litres of adulterated milk

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad along with the local administration conducted a joint operation against vendors selling adulterated milk in Qasimabad.

Teams supervised by Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Fida Hussain Khoso, Assis­tant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa and Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner Me­hwish Aijaz inspected multiple dairies during the operation.

According to the details, dur­ing this operation 50 liters of un­healthy milk of Sindh milk dairy was discarded and a fine of 50 thousand rupees was imposed on the dairy, Nagori dairy was sealed and its owner Jahanzeb was de­tained, while Shaheen dairy was fined 20,000 rupees for poor hy­giene conditions. Police person­nel were also present during this. The Deputy Director SFA Fida Hussain Khoso expressed de­termination that the crackdown against vendors selling adulter­ated milk will continue.