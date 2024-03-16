Former Senator seeks formation of JIT to probe MPA Adnan murder case

RAWALPINDI - PML-N former Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, speaking at press conference on Friday, demanded of the Punjab government to ar­rest the real culprits behind ex-PTI MPA Chaudhry Adnan killing and urged the provincial police chief and the court to form JIT to probe into the case. The JIT should be comprised of senior, honest and professional officers of law enforcement agencies, he said.

“We are innocent and has no role in murder of a local politi­cian,” said PML-N stalwart. He said police took three persons of our area from Karachi or some other location and were trying to target us for what we have not done. He also blamed a police of­ficer for trying to involve him and his family members in the murder of Chaudhry Adnan, who was son of his (Tanvir) niece. PML-N MPs Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Barris­ter Danial Chauhdry, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Haji Pervaiz and Raja Hanif Advocate were also present on the occasion. “It is happening for the first time that a member of their family namely Chaudhry Ad­nan was killed in a targetted at­tack through a well-thought con­spiracy and some quarters are also involved in spreading misin­formation about the high profile murder case by doing vlogs on so­cial media,” said Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan. He was of the view that he had no business or legal litiga­tion with deceased but a political rivalry like many others.

“The direction of investigation of Chaudhry Adnan murder case is being twisted in order to damage me and my family,” he said add­ing that the malafide and bad in­tentions of police could be judged from the fact that a suspect name­ly Anjum Bhatti was held since 15 February but unfortunately he was not produced before any court of law or before media. “PTI former MPA Chaudhry Adnan was not an ordinary man and the police could have informed media about arrest of suspected killers,” he said.

The former Senator said that the police officer heading the inves­tigation is a close aide of a prop­erty dealer and wanted to rope my family in murder case. “We and the local people know that who is behind the target killing of Chaudhry Adnan,” he said. He vowed to expose the real killers and the high and might involved in this conspiracy before media and the courts in upcoming days.