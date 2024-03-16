Gandapur’s brother to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan

PESHAWAR - Brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former provincial minister Faisal Amin would contest the bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan, scheduled for April 21. KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, who is provin­cial president of PTI, has decided to give the ticket to his brother for the bye-election. It is pertinent to mention here that Ganda­pur won the general elec­tions from NA-44 DI Khan and defeated JUIF leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and PPP Faisal Kundi, but later he decided to leave the seat and opted for the province assembly. In a video statement released here, CM KP said that his brother Faisal Amin would now contest the election from the constituency.