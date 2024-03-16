Gohar Ali Khan announces to challenge PHC order in Supreme Court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Gohar Ali Khan announced to challenge the Peshawar High Court order regarding reserved seats in the Supreme Court.

Gohar hoped that no party could be deprived of its share in the reserved seats. He said that no party could claim more seats than it won in elections.

The PTI leader said that the Election Commission had changed the schedule of the reserved seats for women. He said that it would be an issue not to have about 80 seats.

He said that the party had submitted a list of the reserved seats in December but under the given circumstances had to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

In the letter to the IMF, they didn't say that loans should not be given to Pakistan.

Barrister Gohar said that there was a discussion with the PTI founder regarding the candidates for the Senate elections. He said that no other issue was taken during the Palestine issue resolution was passed.

The PTI leader added that the party did not organize the demonstration outside the IMF building.