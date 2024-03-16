Hesco detects398 cases of power theft in operation

HYDERABAD - As many as 398 more connec­tions were detected in the last 24 hours including 8 commercial and 390 resi­dential connections, dur­ing the operation against electricity thieves by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). The HESCO authorities have disconnected all these connections and issued detection bills of 2,20,106 units worth over 4.9 mil­lion rupees to the involved consumers. According to HESCO spokesperson, let­ters have been submitted in different police stations for registration of cases against 366 people in­volved in electricity theft, under which 30 FIRs have been registered. More­over, a total of more than 11802.9 million rupees were recovered by the power distribution com­pany during this operation which has been going on for 191 days.