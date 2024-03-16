Hidden Motives

The US has come forward, yet again, with its support for Israel, hidden in its latest legislation that seeks TikTok, an app used by 170 million Americans, to sell its US operations or face a ban in the United States. This bill not only encroaches upon the right to freedom of expression but has potentially unmasked the US’ sub­servience to AIPAC and the power it holds over them as a nation.

The US claims that the bill aims to address national security concerns regarding TikTok’s ownership and control by a Chinese company. However, there is no solid evidence that China has ac­cessed user information collected by TikTok, or using it for spy­ing purposes. US lawmakers also fear that TikTok could be used to identify intelligence targets or spread misinformation.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the bill. This is surprising, especially because the US has always been a big pro­ponent of freedom of speech, and since a huge majority of Con­gress is in favour of this bill being passed, it raises questions as to whether this is truly a national security concern or whether this a blatant and rather convenient attempt to suppress impor­tant discourse that may be taking place around an ongoing geno­cide during these times.

A year ago a bill was proposed to ban TikTok but it was not en­acted as it went against the people’s right to freedom of speech, or so the opposers had claimed. This may be reflective of how the US is crumbling under the pressure it has received from many Jew­ish groups and AIPAC. There are many social and economic im­plications of this bill. If the bill is passed, around 5 million small businesses that rely on TikTok to grow and create jobs would be deprived of their means to survival. Moreover, the US will sever its ties with China which has condemned the move, warning of consequences for the United States.

If the US claims to move forward with this bill for national secu­rity reasons, it must involve its citizens and engage in a dialogue with them to understand how they truly feel about this. Other­wise, this move will only throw a spotlight on the US’s true mo­tive behind the passage of this bill: its intent to help Israel taint the narrative surrounding the genocide.