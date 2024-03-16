IGP reviews progress of smart surveillance project

KARACHI - In a review meeting chaired by Inspector Gener­al of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the progress of the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project was discussed along with various other matters. The installation of modern cameras at strategic points within the city is set to be com­pleted by next month, as directed by IGP Sindh, en­suring seamless coordination and support in the process, said the spokesman for Sindh Police on Friday. Emphasising the importance of technology, IGP Sindh urged the IT department of Sindh Police to expedite the completion of all aspects of the S4 project. The installation of specialized cameras at key locations across the province is expected to enhance police actions against criminal activities and facilitate the tracking of vehicles entering and exiting cities. During the briefing, it was revealed that modern cameras have already been installed at 18 locations across Sindh, including Karachi, and operational facilities are active at 16 sites in addition to M-9. Furthermore, new cameras will soon be operational at selected locations in other districts of Sindh. The IGP Sindh also visited the Command and Control Center established for the S4 project, underscoring the importance of tech­nological advancements in law enforcement.