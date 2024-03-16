In meeting with COAS, PM says military's role in ensuring Pakistan's peaceful rise can't be 'over-emphasised'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday praised the military’s role in Pakistan’s “peaceful rise” and noted that the nation is “destined to rise”.

The premier’s comments came, according to the military’s media wing, as he and his newly-picked cabinet members visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi and met the military’s top leadership, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

During the high-level visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the premier and cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness.

“They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter terrorism operations,” the statement read.

PM and the cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the military in safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz, whose government came into power after the February 8 elections, assured that the government would provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the armed forces.

“Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the armed forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasised,” the statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

In response, the army chief thanked the premier for the visit to the GHQ and reposing confidence in the army.

“COAS affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.”

The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan, the statement mentioned.

Prior to the meeting, when the prime minister arrived, the army chief had received him and head of the government was also presented guard of honour. To pay tribute to the martyrs, PM Shehbaz laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.