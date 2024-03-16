In Moscow, voters back Putin hoping for Ukraine victory

MOSCOW - Russian pensioner Natan was standing outside a polling sta­tion in bright winter sunshine in Moscow after casting a ballot for President Vladimir Putin, running virtually unopposed for a fifth term in the Kremlin.

While nobody doubts the re­sult, Russians have been called to vote in a show of support for their longtime leader, more than two years after he launched his assault on Ukraine.

Natan, a firm Putin support­er like many older Russians, hoped that fighting would end and that “there is stability in the country”. Putin came to power on the last day of 1999 and another term in the Krem­lin would end in 2030.

“We see our president at work, we support him in his ac­tions,” said Natan, a 72-year-old former construction worker.

“Stability” was the key word among those who came to vote as soon as polls opened in Mos­cow school n.1,500.

The vote is taking place over three days, expected to easily hand Putin another win.

If he completes another term until 2030, he would have stayed in power longer than any Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the 18th century.

Valentin, another pensioner, voted in the same school.

“He’s the best president we’ve had since the (Second World) war. It’s our president. Putin,” the 77-year-old former sailor said.

Valentin blamed the West for the current conflict in Ukraine, saying that Europe wants to “wage war all the time” and ac­cusing it of “organising provo­cations” against Russia. Russia has lived under massive West­ern sanctions for two years.

The Kremlin says society is fully behind the Ukraine of­fensive, orchestrating a huge crackdown on dissent.

“The fifth column wants to make our lives difficult,” Val­entin said, using a term with Soviet-era connotations that refers to traitors. Putin and Russian officials have regularly branded Russians against the Ukraine campaign as traitors. In March 2022, Putin said Rus­sians would identify traitors and “spit them out like a fly”.