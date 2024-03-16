Islamabad police nab 13 outlaws

RAWALPINDI - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 outlaws including two professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Usman Ali and recovered 635 gram heroin from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Shahzad and Ghani ur Rehman and recovered one dagger and 20 liters liquor from their possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Hameed Khan and recovered 140 gram heroin from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Qadeer and Muhammad Waqar and recovered 1200 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Tasleem Khan and recovered 550 gram heroin from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Naeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.
Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered 50 gram hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested two professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Also, the officials of Sumbal police station have arrested two wanted members of snatcher gangs involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched cash and weapons used in crime from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous criminal activities.
The accused were identified as Saif Ullah and Ameen Ullah. Police team also recovered snatched cash and weapons used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.