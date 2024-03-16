Islamabad police nab 13 outlaws

RAWALPINDI - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 11 outlaws including two professional beggars from dif­ferent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their posses­sion, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad Capital Police have intensi­fied crackdown against the crimi­nal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested an ac­cused namely Usman Ali and re­covered 635 gram heroin from his possession. The Karachi Com­pany police team arrested two ac­cused namely Shahzad and Ghani ur Rehman and recovered one dagger and 20 liters liquor from their possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Hameed Khan and recovered 140 gram hero­in from his possession. The Tar­nol police team arrested two ac­cused namely Muhammad Qadeer and Muhammad Waqar and recov­ered 1200 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their posses­sion. Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Tasleem Khan and recovered 550 gram heroin from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team ar­rested an accused namely Naeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered 50 gram hashish from his possession. Cas­es have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against profession­al beggars, police teams arrested two professional beggars and reg­istered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior police of­ficers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no lax­ity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Also, the officials of Sumbal police station have ar­rested two wanted members of snatcher gangs involved in numer­ous criminal activities and recov­ered snatched cash and weapons used in crime from their posses­sion, he said. He said that, follow­ing the special directions of Is­lamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have in­tensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to elim­inate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Sumbal police team used tech­nical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous crimi­nal activities.

The accused were identified as Saif Ullah and Ameen Ullah. Po­lice team also recovered snatched cash and weapons used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed ac­cused and further investigation is underway.