Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2024 organised

LAHORE - The Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2024, an event organised by the Kashf Foundation to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements of their female clients who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and emerged as successful entrepreneurs, was held at a local hotel.
Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Leslie Scanlon, the chief guest at the event, said, “This morning is not just about awards; it’s about recognizing the resilience, innovation, and tenacity that women entrepreneurs bring to the forefront of our economies. Each story we hear today is a testament to extraordinary accomplishments of women who have dared to dream, persisted through challenges, and emerged as powerful forces of change, refusing to be confined by traditional norms. In the heart of this celebration lies a partnership that has amplified the impact of these achievements – the collaboration between Kashf Foundation and the Government of Canada. Together, we have forged a path that not only breaks barriers but builds bridges for women to make their dreams into a reality.
Kashf Foundation has collaborated with Global Affairs Canada for a transformative 5-Year project titled Promoting Gender Inclusive and Equitable Growth – Women’s Economic Empowerment & Recovery. This initiative aims to foster the economic potential of women micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan by addressing the multifaceted challenges they face within their households and communities through a series of interventions, including but not limited to, capacity building business and financial management trainings, maternal and reproductive health trainings, social advocacy and public service campaigns.