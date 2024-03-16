Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2024 organised

LAHORE - The Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2024, an event organised by the Kashf Foundation to ac­knowledge and celebrate the remarkable achieve­ments of their female clients who have demon­strated exceptional resilience and emerged as successful entrepreneurs, was held at a local hotel.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Leslie Scanlon, the chief guest at the event, said, “This morning is not just about awards; it’s about recognizing the resilience, innovation, and tenac­ity that women entrepreneurs bring to the fore­front of our economies. Each story we hear today is a testament to extraordinary accomplishments of women who have dared to dream, persisted through challenges, and emerged as powerful forces of change, refusing to be confined by tradi­tional norms. In the heart of this celebration lies a partnership that has amplified the impact of these achievements – the collaboration between Kashf Foundation and the Government of Cana­da. Together, we have forged a path that not only breaks barriers but builds bridges for women to make their dreams into a reality.

Kashf Foundation has collaborated with Global Affairs Canada for a transformative 5-Year project titled Promoting Gender Inclusive and Equitable Growth – Women’s Economic Empowerment & Recovery. This initiative aims to foster the eco­nomic potential of women micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan by addressing the multifaceted chal­lenges they face within their households and communities through a series of interventions, including but not limited to, capacity building business and financial management trainings, maternal and reproductive health trainings, so­cial advocacy and public service campaigns.