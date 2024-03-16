Khosa flays police action against PTI rally

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Latif Khosa has vowed to hold the IG Punjab accountable over his arrest amid PTI’s protest against alleged rigging held on Sunday, alleging that PTI seats are being slashed through recount fraud.

Addressing the press conference on Friday in the Lahore High Court, Latif Khosa welcomed the joining of human rights lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry in Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that it is a matter of great happiness that people who are flag bearer of human rights are joining PTI. Terming his ar­rest as illegal, the PTI leader said that the violence committed by law enforcement on masses during the PTI’s anti-mandate theft movement in Lahore was evident to everyone. According to the rules, a member of national assembly (MNA) cannot be arrested without the permission of the Speaker of the National Assembly, he added.

He further said that he will not spare those who abducted him during peaceful protest. He said staging a peaceful protest is the fundamental right of every citizen that is enshrined in the constitu­tion of Pakistan. Adding he said the day after the arrest of PTI leaders and activist the anti-terror­ism court ordered to release PTI workers.

Criticizing Maryam Nawaz, Khosa said that despite loosing the election Maryam Nawaz was made the fake chief minister of Punjab against the will of the people. The leader of Tehreek-e-Insaaf alleged that on February 9, the victory 100 candidates of PTI was turned into defeat through fabricated results, adding now PTI seats are further being slashed through a recounting fraud.Highlighting the lack of decision making power of the federal government Khosa, the PM didn’t have the power to even appoint a foreign minister and the finance minister at his own will.