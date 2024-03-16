Saturday, March 16, 2024
KP chief minister meets PTI founder at Adiala Jail
Web Desk
10:23 PM | March 16, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with the founder of the PTI at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Saturday.

According to sources, the meeting between Gandapur and the PTI founder lasted for 30 minutes, during which they discussed the country’s current political situation.

The meeting took place in the jail's conference room.

Gandapur arrived at the jail without any official protocol and left after the meeting.

Last Wednesday, Gandapur in a meeting requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate a meeting with the PTI founder.

He also underscored the necessity of political dialogue with the incarcerated leader to resolve pressing issues.

Gandapur said that the prime minister assured him of arranging the meeting with the PTI founder, even in the heightened security environment of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

