KP Governor hosts ceremony for gold medallist students

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday arranged a ceremony to give cash prizes to the top three gold medallists of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC).

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Pesha­war, Haji Zubair Ali, Vice Dean KGMC, Professor Amir Muhammad, faculty members, students and parents of gold medallist students.

The Governor gave cash prizes to three students of KGMC including Tasneem Zehra of Upper Dir who won the gold medal in the session of 2017-18, Mahnosh Saleh winner of the gold medal in a session 2018-19 and Ayesha Iqbal who was on top in 2019-20.

Ten students from merged districts including four girl students of Mohmand, two from South Wa­ziristan, and one student each from Khyber, Bajaur, North Waziristan and Frontier Region Peshawar were also given prizes. Cash assistance was also giv­en to forty class IV employees of KGMC.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor congrat­ulated students and their parents expressing hope that new doctors would tirelessly work for the bet­terment of the ailing community with passion and professionalism.

He also urged young doctors to focus research and find cures for those diseases that are so far incura­ble. He said that girls should also utilise their capa­bilities and come forward to compete in new fields of medicine.

Governor said that the number of female students in every institution is proof that they are equally ca­pable of proving their mettle in fields that were con­sidered the domain of men in the past.