KP govt fails to appoint AWKUM VC

MARDAN - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment has failed to appoint a Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor at Abdul Wali Khan Uni­versity Mardan (AWKUM), jeopar­dizing the future of thousands of students, according to sources. Ap­proximately 4,000 students await the signature of the vice-chancel­lor on their degrees, which have been delayed for four months, leaving students both at home and abroad deprived of higher educa­tion. The administrative affairs of the university have suffered sig­nificantly due to these delays.

Despite clear orders in the uni­versity’s statutes regarding the appointment of a pro-vice-chan­cellor, implementation has been lacking, and there are concerns about the availability of stationery, raising fears of exam postpone­ments. Additionally, key positions such as the Dean of Life Sciences and the Dean of Numerical Scienc­es remain unfilled, causing serious obstacles for students engaged in research.