KP govt fails to appoint AWKUM VC

MARDAN - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to appoint a Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), jeopardizing the future of thousands of students, according to sources. Approximately 4,000 students await the signature of the vice-chancellor on their degrees, which have been delayed for four months, leaving students both at home and abroad deprived of higher education. The administrative affairs of the university have suffered significantly due to these delays.
Despite clear orders in the university’s statutes regarding the appointment of a pro-vice-chancellor, implementation has been lacking, and there are concerns about the availability of stationery, raising fears of exam postponements. Additionally, key positions such as the Dean of Life Sciences and the Dean of Numerical Sciences remain unfilled, causing serious obstacles for students engaged in research.