KP minister opens Ramazan Dastarkhwan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, officially inau­gurated the Ramadan Dastarkhwan at the Panah Gah run by the Social Wel­fare Department at the District Head­quarters Hospital, Mardan. Members of the Provincial Assembly from Mardan, including Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ehtsham Advocate, and Zarshad Khan, alongside Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan, and Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Javed Iqbal, partic­ipated in the inauguration ceremony. The Minister of Food and Assembly members broke the fast with a large number of people. On this occasion, the Minister of Food was informed that Sehri and iftar facilities are regularly provided to common people, including patients’ caregivers.

Speaking to the media, Zahir Shah Toru mentioned that a total of 11 Pan­ah Gahs were functional in the prov­ince, providing quality food during iftar and Sehri. He highlighted a spe­cial campaign to control prices during Ramadan, leading to the incarceration of numerous traders and shopkeepers involved in profiteering. Additionally, Toru announced the initiation of pro­viding Rs. 10,000 per poor family dur­ing Ramadan, benefiting over eight and a half lakh families, totalling over 50 lakh people. He emphasized a rigorous campaign against those creating artifi­cial price hikes and illegal profiteers.