KP minister opens Ramazan Dastarkhwan

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, officially inaugurated the Ramadan Dastarkhwan at the Panah Gah run by the Social Welfare Department at the District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan. Members of the Provincial Assembly from Mardan, including Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ehtsham Advocate, and Zarshad Khan, alongside Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan, and Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Javed Iqbal, participated in the inauguration ceremony. The Minister of Food and Assembly members broke the fast with a large number of people. On this occasion, the Minister of Food was informed that Sehri and iftar facilities are regularly provided to common people, including patients’ caregivers.
Speaking to the media, Zahir Shah Toru mentioned that a total of 11 Panah Gahs were functional in the province, providing quality food during iftar and Sehri. He highlighted a special campaign to control prices during Ramadan, leading to the incarceration of numerous traders and shopkeepers involved in profiteering. Additionally, Toru announced the initiation of providing Rs. 10,000 per poor family during Ramadan, benefiting over eight and a half lakh families, totalling over 50 lakh people. He emphasized a rigorous campaign against those creating artificial price hikes and illegal profiteers.