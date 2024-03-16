KP minister visits Crop Reporting Service

PESHAWAR - Min­ister for Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sajjad on Friday paid a visit to the Crop Reporting Service (CRS) where he was giv­en a detailed briefing by the Director General CRS on the performance and development projects of the department.

On the occasion, DG CRS Sayyed Altaf Ahmad Shah, Director Muham­mad Kaleem, Director Za­hid Ullah and Focal Per­son Jan Alam Khalil and officers were present.

The minister was briefed on scientific crop expense and land require­ment estimation system for various crops, vegeta­bles and orchards. Keep­ing in view this vital in­formation, the provincial government takes impor­tant decisions on agricul­tural import and export, the minister was told.