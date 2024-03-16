KP minister visits Crop Reporting Service

PESHAWAR - Minister for Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sajjad on Friday paid a visit to the Crop Reporting Service (CRS) where he was given a detailed briefing by the Director General CRS on the performance and development projects of the department.
On the occasion, DG CRS Sayyed Altaf Ahmad Shah, Director Muhammad Kaleem, Director Zahid Ullah and Focal Person Jan Alam Khalil and officers were present.
The minister was briefed on scientific crop expense and land requirement estimation system for various crops, vegetables and orchards. Keeping in view this vital information, the provincial government takes important decisions on agricultural import and export, the minister was told.