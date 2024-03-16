Saturday, March 16, 2024
KSA launches Iftar program in Faisal Mosque

March 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Saudi Embassy has launched the “Programme of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud for If­tar” in Pakistan for the holy month of Ramazan at Faisal Masjid. The pro­gram was launched at the King Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and was attend­ed by Saudi embassy officials and di­rectors of Saudi offices, the President of International Islamic University Is­lamabad, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, other university officials, and thou­sands of faithful of twin cities. After this first Iftar in Islamabad, the em­bassy will continue this program on a daily basis across the country. The initiative by the Ministry of Islam­ic Affairs of KSA sees similar events organized by its attachés in various nations during Ramazan. The Min­istry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the reli­gious attaché through the Kingdom’s Embassy arranges an iftar program every year and it has become a tradi­tion laid by the brethren country.

