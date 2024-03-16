KU's Dr Saima Saleem wins Woman of the Year award

The Russian House in Pakistan has awarded Karachi University’s Professor Dr Saima Saleem the Woman of the Year 2024 award for her “exceptional contributions to the field of biological sciences”.



Dr Saleem, who is associated with KU’s Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering of the University of Karachi and also serves as the secretary of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World —Pakistan National Chapter.



The Russian Centre for Science and Culture, also known as Friendship House, is established by the Russian government to promote cultural exchange and collaboration between Russia and Pakistan.

It has given Dr Saleem the honour in recognition of her unwavering commitment to empowering women in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem).