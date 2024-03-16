Saturday, March 16, 2024
Lady constables deputed in shopping areas

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The police department has deputed lady constables in markets, bazaars and shopping areas for protec­tion of female shoppers during the holy month of Ramazan. A police spokesperson said here on Fri­day that people, especially women, were thronging markets, bazaars and shopping plazas for purchas­ing items related to the holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr. Hence, the police high-up issued direc­tions for deployment of sufficient number of lady constables in bazaars, markets and shopping areas to ensure full protection for females. The lady con­stables would also take prompt action to control riots, harassment and illegal activities of any other kind in markets, bazaars and shopping plazas. Also, Elite force, Dolphin force, Pukar-15 and local mo­bile units would provide back-up to lady constables in case of any emergency. Personnel of these forces would take stern action against the law violators without any discrimination, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

