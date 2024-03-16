Large-scale manufacturing shows growth of 1.84pc in Jan 2024

ISLAMABAD - Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) has shown growth of 1.84 percent in Janu­ary 2024 over the corresponding pe­riod of the previous year. According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, the LSMI index reached 132.43 points in January 2024 as against 130.03 in the same month of the last year, showing an increase of 1.84 percent. Meanwhile, the LSM growth has narrowed by 0.52 percent in seven months (July to January) of the current fiscal year when compared with the same period of last year. The decline in LSM growth indicates that economic activities have slowed in the country amid higher cost of production and un­certain political and economic situation. The export-based manufacturers have already hinted at a decline in their pro­duction due to higher costs of energy and other inputs mainly because of the discontinuation of subsidised electric­ity. The decline in the industrial sector would also dent the overall GDP growth of the country. The international finan­cial institutions have already predicted lower economic growth of Pakistan.

The PBS data showed that the main contributors towards overall growth of -0.52% are, food (0.38), beverages (0.12), tobacco (-0.82), textile (-1.90) garments (0.86), paper & board (-0.10), petroleum products (0.44), chemicals (0.46), phar­maceuticals (1.32), iron & steel products (-0.05), electrical equipment (-0.31) ,au­tomobiles (-1.38) and furniture (0.31).

The production in July-January 2023-24 as compared to July-January 2022-23 has increased in food, beverages, wear­ing apparel, coke & petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, machinery and equipment and furni­ture while it decreased in tobacco, tex­tile, paper & board, iron & steel prod­ucts, electrical equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

According to the ministry of finance, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) de­clined by 0.4 percent during Jul-Dec FY2024 against the contraction of 2.1 percent same period last year. In De­cember 2023, LSM increased by 3.4 percent on YoY basis against the decline 1.1 percent in the same month last year. While on MoM basis, it increased by 15.7 percent in December against the increase of 3.6 percent in November. During Jul-Dec FY2024, 12 out of 22 sectors witnessed positive growth. The positive includes, food, beverages, wear­ing apparel, leather, coke & petroleum products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, wood products, machinery and equipment, and others (football). During Jul-Jan FY2024, the performance of auto-industry remains subdued due to massive increases in inputs prices, and tightening auto finance. Car produc­tion and sale decreased by 47.6 percent and 48.7 percent, while trucks & buses production and sale decreased by 58.3 percent and 49.4 percent. However, tractor’s production and sale increased by 76.7 percent and 82.5 percent.

During the first seven months of FY24, sales of total petroleum products dropped by 13 percent to 9.07 million tons compared to 10.48 million tons in the same period last year. While in Janu­ary 2024, oil sales recorded at 1.38m tons, down 4.0 percent YoY. During Jul-Jan FY2024, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 27.296 mil­lion tons that is 5.9 percent higher than 25.770 million tons dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic dispatches during this period were 23.196 million tons against 23.618 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 1.79 per­cent. Export dispatches showed healthy increase of 90.49 percent as the volumes increased to 4.1 million tons during the first seven months of current fiscal year compared to 2.152 million tons exports done during same period last year.