Saturday, March 16, 2024
LHC allows markets to remain open till midnight during Ramazan

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open until 12:00am during the holy month of Ramadan. 

The court further permitted the markets to stay open until 1 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Environment and Water Commission in­formed the court about limited parking space in restaurants with large dining halls. He also men­tioned that cleanliness work had commenced in Tollinton Market, adding that trucks carrying dead chickens arrived at the Tollinton Market, and their meat was used in low-priced shawarmas. He stat­ed that the health department and Punjab Food Authority had been activated in this regard and had initiated raids. He highlighted that tanneries’ wastewater was spreading in Kasur, with no ac­tion being taken to address the issue. 

Azam Tarar urges opposition to play constructive role

However, the counsel for the Tanneries Associ­ation mentioned ongoing efforts with the coop­eration of the relevant commissioner and deputy commissioner. Consequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until the next week and sought a plan regarding parking in restaurants from the member of the judicial commission. 

Furthermore, the court summoned a restaurant owner for the next hearing date regarding a mis­conduct incident involving the commission’s staff.

