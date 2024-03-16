LHC disposes of Azam Swati’s petition for details of cases

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati for the provision of details of cases registered against him, in light of a report by the Home Secretary of Punjab. Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by the PTI leader for details of the cases. Assistant Advo­cate General Punjab, Kha­waja Mohsin Abbas, filed a report on behalf of the Home Secretary of Pun­jab during the proceed­ings. He informed that the Home Secretary had not issued any detention or­ders for Azam Swati.