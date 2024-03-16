Man awarded 10-year jail for selling prohibited drugs

SARGODHA - Drug Court Chairman Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari de­cided a drug case on Friday and awarded 10-year jail term to a medical store owner after solid evidence was presented against him about violation of the rules. According to the prosecution, Drug Inspec­tor Sahiwal Fahim Zia had sent a challan in 2017 against medical store owner, Hamza, a resident of Sahiwal, alleging that he was selling prohibited medicines without having any licence. The court, af­ter finding him guilty, awarded him jail term and the police arrested him after his conviction.

WOMAN MURDER MYSTERY SOLVED

Mitha Tiwana Police have solved the mystery of murder of a woman, who was found dead 22 days ago. A police spokesperson said here on Friday that Bilqees Bibi, wife of Amir, a resident of Mitha Tiwa­na Town, was killed by his close relatives including Muhammad Ashiq, Rab Nawaz, and Khizar Hayat allegedly ‘for honour’. The killers attempted to portray the murder as suicide. However, the police carried out an investigation on scientific basis and reached conclusion that the woman was murdered. All the accused were arrested and sent behind bars.